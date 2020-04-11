Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Anderson facility has 24 COVID-19 deaths; state toll 300
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state's health commissioner says 24 residents of a central Indiana nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 now have died. Dr. Kristina Box said Friday that 16 of the residents at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the other eight had compatible symptoms. She says “this is a tragedy for the families” and "a tragedy for our entire state.” Indiana’s total death toll from COVID-19-related illnesses surged by more than 20% Friday as state health officials reported another 55 deaths, pushing the state’s toll during the pandemic to 300 deaths.
INDIANAPOLIS-OFFICER SHOT
Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an officer on a domestic violence call. They say detectives arrested 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in Thursday's slaying of 24-year-old Officer Breann Leath. It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer. A second woman also was shot. That woman hasn't been identified. Leath was among officers who responded to the call at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side. Police say that as officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath.
INDIANA BASKETBALL AWARDS
Leal, Parrish capture Indiana's top basketball awards
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Leal of Bloomington South has capped off his senior season by winning the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award. Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern was selected the Miss Basketball Award winner. Leal earned 103 of 236 votes, beating out runner-up Tony Perkins, who received 37 votes. Leal is the second winner from Bloomington South and the third straight Mr. Basketball who will play at Indiana University. Parrish narrowly defeated runner-up Madison Layden, receiving 102 votes compared with 83 for Layden. Parrish will play at Oregon next season.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GAMBLING
Gambling revenue plummets in March due to virus restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s gambling revenue plunged in March after the state banned large gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus, forcing the closure of casinos and the cancellation of major sporting events. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the state received about $29 million in gambling tax revenue last month, a drop of 52% from roughly $60 million in February. The Indiana Gaming Commission ordered 11 casinos and two horse-track racing casinos to close March 16 after large social gatherings were banned. The casinos' total revenue was $98 million in March, down from $196 million in February. Bettors wagered about $75 million, a fall of about 60%.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RURAL-INDIANA
Rural Indiana virus worry: ‘What more could I have done?'
GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Three southeast Indiana counties have among the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country. Sean Durbin is the public health preparedness coordinator for one of them, Decatur County. While Durbin works to stem the spread of the virus, he's also grieving the loss of a close friend to it. And he's been staying apart from his wife so she can help their daughter with their new grandchild. The virus has claimed at least 10 lives in Decatur County. Durbin says every death makes him question if he's doing enough to quell the public health crisis.
INDIANA UNEMPLOYMENT
Another 133,000 Indiana residents file unemployment claims
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 133,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment in Indiana last week as the coronavirus pandemic kept businesses closed and workers furloughed. U.S. Department of Labor numbers show that the 133,639 Hoosiers who sought jobless benefits during the week ending April 4 was down slightly from the 139,174 who filed the previous week. Congress’ $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package includes an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits on top of the usual state payments. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Indiana residents who have filed for unemployment should begin receiving that extra $600 payment as early as April 20, retroactive to March 29.
FORT WAYNE-FATAL FIRE
Officials: Fire sweeps home in NE Indiana, killing 3 people
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire that heavily damaged a home in northeastern Indiana has killed three people. WANE-TV reports that a police officer patrolling in Fort Wayne spotted smoke just after 1 a.m. Friday and quickly discovered flames shooting from the single-story home’s front windows and front door. Firefighters doused the flames and entered the home, finding two people dead inside. Officials say a third person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The ages and genders of the victims have not been released and the fire’s cause remained under investigation.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms packing high winds cause damage in Indiana, Arkansas
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Severe storms with high winds, hail and tornadoes have caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas. A few injuries were reported following Wednesday night’s storms. The threat of more severe weather is forecast for the coming days throughout much of the United States. Police in the central Indiana community of Mooresville say storms knocked the second story off a two-story vacant building. One woman was slightly injured after power lines fell on her car. In the Arkansas town of Harrisburg, more than 30 homes were damaged in Poinsett County. Two people were injured.