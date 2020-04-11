Mayor Fischer: 16 new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson Co., 536 total

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County in Saturday’s press briefing.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 within the city is now 536.
The Mayor also announced one new death due to COVID-19, a 55-year-old male. The total number of deaths is now 40, after correcting a number of reported deaths that were not living within Jefferson County.
Fischer broke down the number of cases within first responders in Louisville:
- Louisville Metro Police has had 3 positive cases, all officers have returned to work.
- Louisville Fire has had 2 positive cases, all crew has returned to work.
- Louisville EMS has had 2 positive cases, 1 patient has returned to work.
- Louisville Metro Correction has tested 35 inmates, all tests have returned negative, and one officer has tested positive and is recovering at home.
The Mayor continued to urge and implore faith leaders to not hold both in-person and drive-in services. In Saturday’s briefing, Fischer mentioned that most faith leaders were on board, but a couple churches still were planning in-person services.
The city is working to discourage putting the community at risk, bringing up the cases in Hopkins County where a church revival in Dawson Springs led to a total of 54 patients infected with COVID-19 and 6 deaths.
Fischer said that LMPD will be at in-person services and will be handing out information about the health risks. The officers would also be recording license plates and reporting to the health department to help with contact tracing.
Dr. Sarah Moyer of Louisville Health and Wellness said that at the moment, Jefferson County will not be issuing quarantines as mentioned by Governor Beshear in Friday’s press update. It was mentioned that the health department would be ready to issue quarantines if someone became ill.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.