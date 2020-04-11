One man dead after shooting on Bardstown Road, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A male victim has died after a shooting on Bardstown Road Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to police around 6:00 a.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road.
Once police arrived, they located a male victim that had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating. At the moment, there are no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
