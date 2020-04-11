Sen. Rand Paul, Ky. GOP respond to governor’s order recording license plates at Easter services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several area churches have taken issue with recent orders by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear to record license plates of people at in-person services.
This comes as some places of worship continue holding in-person gatherings and staying open for Easter Mass.
On Friday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said that LMPD would be stationed at churches offering in-person gatherings, handing out information to churchgoers explaining the risks involved.
“In order to save lives we must not gather in churches, drive through services, family gatherings, social gatherings this weekend,” Fischer said in his Friday update.
Mayor Fischer asked LMPD to record license plates of vehicles attending to pass along to the health department. This information would be used in the case that someone from these services become sick.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear also mentioned a similar order on Friday, saying police would be recording license plates at in-person services across the state. The governor said health departments would be issuing quarantines for those who attended a mass gathering.
US Senator Rand Paul tweeted Friday night about the order, saying “Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.”
On Saturday, the Republican Party of Kentucky issued a statement in response to Beshear’s order.
“Governor Beshear’s order for state police to stalk churchgoers and turn their information over to government agents is a blatant overreach,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said. “We all want to keep working together to fight the coronavirus, but this is the wrong approach. The Governor and his administration should retract this overbearing use of government power and come up with another way to work with churches to discourage in-person gatherings and help faith communities follow the proper CDC guidelines - without such draconian measures.”
For drive-in services, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said churchgoers would be okay as long as they were complying with CDC recommendations for social distancing.
