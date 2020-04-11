Unprecedented Easter, don’t congregate says Mayor Fischer and health officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For many Christians, this Easter will be unprecedented. Normally, families get together and attend church services.
“Spread can happen when people start getting back together again,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a Q&A session Saturday morning.
Fischer said right now, in the Louisville area, we’re in a plateau. He said don’t take that as a sign to start forming groups again, even with family who don’t live in your household.
“It would be a misguided decision by church to meet. You see stories of that around the country. Hopkins County here, church had a gathering, revival but you can see what happened here, old headline but 54 people infected 6 deaths from this church gathering.”
Mayor Fischer said if people gather, you’d be taking a huge risk.
From a medical stand point Doctor Jon Klein from the University of Louisville said the next two weeks will be a critical time for the area.
“Not nearly as painful as what could happen during this period,” said Dr. Klein. “This weekend if we let down our guard and surrender to wanting to be together, there will be additional cases. If we break down our social distancing we may lose everything we have sacrificed for in the previous weeks.”
“We will get through this if we show the right discipline and deny this virus from moving from people to people,” Mayor Fischer said.
