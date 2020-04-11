UofL finds way to decontaminate N95 masks for reuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has found a way to decontaminate N95 respirator masks for healthcare workers and first responders to reuse.
Dr. Leslie Sherwood, Assistant Vice President for Research Services at the University of Louisville, announced Saturday they found a way to sterilize used respirators through a CDC-approved and FDA-authorized process using vaporized hydrogen peroxide.
The decontamination process used by UofL was originally developed after the 2014 Ebola crisis as a way to conserve PPE. Through the process each respirator can be decontaminated up to 20 times.
Sherwood said UofL is providing the service at no cost to participating organizations. They will launch a website next week for organizations, like healthcare providers, first responders and community organizations, to sign up for UofL to drop off a collection container.
UofL will decontaminate the equipment on the UofL Health Sciences Center campus. They will have the capacity to decontaminate about 7,000 respirators per day, with a 48 hour turn-around, Sherwood said.
