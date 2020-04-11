Useful ways to use your stimulus check

(KEYC) — Stimulus checks are expected to begin to be distributed in the near future.
With so many different financial situations with individuals around the country, four different ways you could spend your money could be highly useful for you and your family.
First, purchase essentials if funds are running low.
Second, if you have enough money for essentials, pay off any bills or debt you may have.
Third, if you do not have debt, establish an emergency fund for times of financial stress or invest it.
“Another thing you could always do with your stimulus check is donate it to your favorite charity,” said Sander Ludeman, a financial adviser at Edward Jones. “It’s a strong need for some of the charitable services we have in our community and they are definitely missing some of those funds they could raise from their fundraisers.”
An emergency fund is around six months’ worth of money available just in case an emergency or financial hardship was to occur.
"There's really two takeaways I take from this. Number one, how important it is to always take care of our own health and have ourselves in the best position to fight a virus like this," said Ludeman. "Secondly, financially, have that emergency fund. We don't want to have to sell something at an inopportune time or to have to take on consumer loans or debt when we go through a crisis."
Visit the IRS’ website to learn how much money your or your family should expect to receive and find additional information.
