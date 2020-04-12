ALERT DAY: Rain and some strong storms late

Thunderstorms, some severe, are possible Thursday evening. (Source: Sebastian Voortman)
By Justin Logan | April 7, 2020 at 4:46 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:47 AM

ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY 4/12
  • MONDAY 4/13

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EASTER SUNDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible with damaging winds
  • Wind Advisory: 2AM-2PM Monday wind gusts up to 50 mph possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers this morning, but rain becomes likely during the afternoon and evening and it will be heavy at times. Despite cloud cover, a breezy southerly wind will boost temperatures into the 60s.

Storms are likely Tonight and some could be strong to severe with the best chance south of Louisville. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible outside of storms. Temperatures in the 60s for most of the night then falling into the 40s by Monday morning.

Windy with showers early Monday morning, then drier in the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are dependent on some afternoon sunshine, if more clouds it will be cooler. Speaking of wind, gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Clouds stream back in Monday night, but temperatures will still be cold with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially with less clouds.

