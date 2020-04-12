ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible late; Windy Monday

- TONIGHT 4/12
- MONDAY 4/13
- Strong storms possible after midnight into early Monday morning
- Wind Advisory: 2AM-2PM Monday wind gusts up to 50 mph possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms redeveloping overnight. That’s when we have the potential for strong to severe storms. That is conditional on if the atmosphere can become unstable. The biggest concern will be for increasing winds after midnight. Lows in the 40s by late Monday morning.
A Wind Advisory in effect 2AM-2PM Monday with wind gusts between 40-50 mph especially in the morning. Showers end during the morning with gradual clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures are dependent on some afternoon sunshine, but most should warm into the low 50s.
Clouds stream back in Monday night, but temperatures will still be cold with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially with less clouds.
A weak disturbance comes through on Tuesday bringing increased clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers or sprinkles. It will be a chilly day with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.
