Easter services adjusted due to coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With all the controversy and debate surrounding in-person and drive-in Easter Sunday services, some churches have made adjustments to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the Vatican City, Pope Francis led his Easter mass in an empty Saint Peter’s Basilica Sunday. The event was scaled down by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Easter Sunday mass usually attracts up to 100,000 people in Saint Peter’s Square. This year, it was held inside the church with only a handful of attendants assisting the Pope. The mass was livestreamed.
All of the Pope’s Holy Week activities were modified, taking place with no participation by the public.
Locally, some congregations in Louisville opted to broadcast or livestream their messages.
The Archdiocese of Louisville teamed up with WAVE 3 News to broadcast their message across the area for Holy Week masses and services. Those services aired live on WAVE 3 News and WAVE 3 news streaming platforms.
At an Easter Vigil at the Cathedral of the Assumption , Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said parishioners across WAVE Country have been responding well to the changes. He’s been reaching people who are home bound or those who have stopped coming to church.
“There are people who are distant and have been distant perhaps from the church who have a new opportunity,” Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said. “The mass coming into their living rooms is a way for us to connect with them.” Several other churches in our area broadcast their services online as well, including Bates Memorial Baptist Church, Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church, the Cathedral Of The Assumption, and Southeast Christian.
You can catch another broadcast of Southeast Christian Easter Services Sunday night at 8:00 on WAVE3.com and on the WAVE 3 News app and Facebook page.
