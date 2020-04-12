ISDH: 7,928 positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 13 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday 508 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Indiana, bringing the total number to 7,928.
The total number of patients tested in Indiana is now up to 42,489, with results coming in from ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as private laboratories.
On Sunday, ISDH also announced 13 new deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the state is now up to 343.
The newly reported deaths come from the following counties in Indiana:
- Porter - 1
- Madison - 1
- Johnson - 1
- Marion - 5
- Hendricks - 1
- Putnam - 1
- Hamilton - 1
- Monroe - 1 (first death)
- Adams - 1 (first death)
Indiana governor Eric Holcomb is expected to hold another press briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m.
During Friday’s conference, Gov. Holcomb announced a task force to process federal relief funds in the state and signed an executive order that would waive education requirements that were unable to be met due to schools closing in the state.
