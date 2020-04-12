Ky. Gov. Beshear confirms 134 new COVID-19 cases, partnership with Kroger for additional testing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In Sunday’s COVID-19 update briefing from Frankfort, Governor Andy Beshear announced 134 new positive cases in Kentucky, bringing the state’s totals up to 1,963 cases.
Three additional deaths were also reported by the governor, with 97 total deaths so far in Kentucky due to the novel coronavirus. The new deaths were reported as a 72-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year-old female from Hopkins County, and a 62-year-old male who was believed to live in and receiving care in Pike County.
Beshear also announced a new partnership with grocery chain Kroger, where they will be working to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in select Little Clinic locations.
The partnership will provide around 20,000 tests statewide over the course of the next couple weeks. Kroger will be providing medical staff, PPE, and a digital portal where patients eligible for testing can sign up.
Testing will begin at a Frankfort location starting Monday and will offer testing first to health care workers, first responders, patients 65 and older and patients with prior health conditions.
Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, visit Kroger’s web portal.
Governor Beshear also talked about churches that continued to hold in-person services Easter Sunday. He mentioned that Maryville Baptist Church could have opened up thousands of more contacts into the state due to keeping services open.
WAVE 3 News reported that many churchgoers who had attended the services had their license plates recorded and given notices to quarantine by Kentucky State Police. Visitors from multiple counties, including out-of-residents from New Jersey, had attended the services to protest against the “governor’s infringement of constitutional rights.”
Beshear said that he was pretty emotional about the response, and thanked the many services that made the sacrifice of holding a mass gathering this Easter.
