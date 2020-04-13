ALERT DAY: Rain and a few storms late; Windy Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms redevelop overnight into Monday morning as an area of low pressure and cold front approach the region. While a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, it’s a small chance. Wind gusts toward morning will increase near 40mph. A Wind Advisory in effect 2AM-2PM Monday with wind gusts over 40 mph possible during the morning. Showers end early with partial clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s for most of the area during the afternoon. Clouds stream back in Monday night, but temperatures will still be cold with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially with less clouds. A weak disturbance comes through on Tuesday bringing increased clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers or sprinkles. It will be a chilly day with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.