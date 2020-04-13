Answering an educational question could earn you a free Whopper from Burger King

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Burger King is offering students free Whoppers if they can answer an educational question correctly.
The promotion started on April 13 and will last until Monday, April 20.
Burger King said it started the promotion to further education during the pandemic.
Each day, Burger King will post a new question on social media. Parents can log onto the app and plug in the correct answer to get a promo code for a free Whopper with any purchase.
The Burger King app is free to download for iOS and Android mobile devices. It’s also the easiest way to find the nearest restaurant.
