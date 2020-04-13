Bullitt County Health Department mulls response plan following church’s Easter Sunday service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Health Department leaders met Monday to discuss how to respond to the Easter Sunday gathering at Maryville Baptist Church.
No specifics have been released, but a spokesperson told WAVE 3 News the group is gathering information about people who attended.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was unsettled about the reports of two women who came from New Jersey, a coronavirus hot spot. Beshear had asked churches to close their doors for Easter Sunday in order to prevent gatherings that could lead to the spread of the deadly virus.
But Pastor Jack Roberts kept the doors open and welcomed the two out-of-state women, among others, to join the congregation.
“(New Jersey) is a state that had over 3,000 cases, that may be the new epicenter," Beshear said Sunday.
After Sunday’s services, WAVE 3 News stopped to ask the women if they understood what it meant for the safety of others to come to a different state to go to church.
“The understanding is that social distancing is what is helping, the numbers go down, which I question, but this is what’s being said,” said Edmee Chavannes, one of the women visiting from New Jersey. “Right now, we’re socially distancing, whether I carry it or not, if we’re social distancing, then there is no risk there.”
But a church service or any other group gathering isn’t about an individual’s rights; instead, it should be about the greater good, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.
“Does our right to gather together entitle us to have other people die as a result?" Stack asked. "We are at a time and place in history where the human has never faced a threat like we face right now.”
Others like Frank Harris went to Maryville Baptist Church just to defy the rules, saying he’s been doing his part by social distancing, but that’s as far as it should go.
“People have enough sense now not to get to close,” Harris said. “We all understand social distancing and washing our hands and not being aware of close proximity."
The church gave people the option of sitting in their cars, listening and watching services online or going inside the church, which is what many people did. Inside, Roberts said they all practice social distancing and had hand sanitizer available.
