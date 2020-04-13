‘Coffee with Cal’ to feature reality stars, former president

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is hosting a new series to help with COVID-19 relief.
“Coffee with Cal” will air on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page on Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Calipari’s first guest will be Shark Tank reality star Mark Cuban. Other guests for future shows include former President Bill Clinton and the lead doctor on President Trump’s COVID-19 task force Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The series will help support No Kid Hungry and other child-focused initiatives.
