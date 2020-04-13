Coronavirus: Kentucky tops 100 deaths, 2,000 total cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday confirmed the state has topped the century mark in total coronavirus deaths, and the 2,000 plateau in total cases attributable to the pandemic that has shaken the globe for several months.
“It is another benchmark that says that this is a very serious virus,” Beshear said during his daily news briefing in Frankfort.
Beshear reported 87 new cases, pushing the state total to 2,048, and seven new deaths, stretching the total at 104. Twenty-eight of the newest cases and five of the newest deaths were reported in Jefferson County.
The 87 number, however, gave Beshear reason for optimism, as it’s not the largest single-day increase, which during a week that “peak” talk is heating up, could be a positive sign.
“Kentucky, you are flattening the curve, you are reducing the numbers of cases we have right now, you are saving lives,” he said. “We’ve got to keep it up. This is something we can take pride in.”
Also Monday, Beshear said the state increased its testing capacity, thanks to the state’s new partnership with grocery giant Kroger.
“Kroger is doing this on their end for free, and that’s incredible,” Beshear said. “They are donating the man and womanpower, they are providing the PPE that the people are wearing and they are providing the setup.”
Beshear called out several other companies that have made large donations of personal protective equipment in recent days, including Ford, Old Kentucky Chocolates, GE Appliances, Toyota, UPS, Meijer and even Father Jim Sichko, the popular Lexington priest.
The governor gave an update on several other key statistics as well:
+ 26,683 total tests have been administered
+ At least 673 people have been hospitalized, 299 of whom are still in a hospital
+ A total of 259 patients have spent time in an ICU, 136 of whom are still in an ICU
+ At least 629 people have recovered
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.