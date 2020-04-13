Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to begin at Franklin County Fairgrounds

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – The first Kroger drive-thru tests for COVID-19 will begin in Franklin County on Monday.
The testing site will be set up at the Franklin County Fairgrounds from April 13 to April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who will receive tests must have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and must be one of the following:
- Health care workers
- First responders (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement)
- 65-years of age or older
- Have a chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune system-lowering condition like diabetes)
To register, people can click here or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). Once a person is registered, they will receive an email with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.
Anyone who registers for the drive-thru should have their photo ID ready and leave the car window rolled up until a healthcare practitioner comes to the car.
People will be tested using a self-administered nasal swab.
Test results are expected to be returned in 48 hours. Kroger can administer 250 tests a day.
In a press release, Gov. Andy Beshear and President of Kroger Health Colleen Lindholz thanked project partners UPS, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky National Guard and Franklin County for helping make this possible.
