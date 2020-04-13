Fischer announces 569 total cases in Jefferson County, 5 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced a total of 569 cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor also reported five new deaths, pushing the county’s total to 45. The victims were 81- and 70-year-old women, plus men aged 84, 81 and 72.
“I will never have the perfect words to say when we announce (the new deaths)," Fischer said.
The mayor once again broke down the coronavirus cases among the city’s first responders:
+ LMPD: 3 officers tested positive, 2 are back to work
+ Louisville Fire: 2 tested positive, both are back to work
+ EMS: 2 tested positive, 1 back to work
+ LMDC 1 staff member tested positive, recovering at home
+ Sheriff’s Office: 2 positive, both recovering
+ LMDC inmates: 35 tested, all negative
Fischer also said he’s noticing more people wearing masks around town when they’re out making essential trips to the grocery store.
“Wearing a mask is the new cool," he said. "You look beautiful in a mask. You look handsome in a mask. Really what the mask is all about is an expression that you care about (other) people.”
