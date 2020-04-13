FORECAST: Below normal temperatures continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds on the increase overnight with breezy conditions persisting. This combination will help to prohibit frost formation despite temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Tuesday is looking mainly cloudy with very light rain showers or drizzle possible mainly south of Louisville. There could be a few ice pellets mixed in with those showers at times. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will clear Tuesday night, leading to a temperature drop to near freezing in many areas. Consequently, a FREEZE WATCH is in effect with frost expected for some early Wednesday morning.
Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
