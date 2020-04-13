FORECAST: Windy, cool Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 2 pm for ALL of WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will continue to be windy through the afternoon; gusts near 30 MPH are expected for the second half of the day. Use caution if you must travel.
Despite more sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will struggle to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the 30s. Increasing clouds and a decent breeze will minimize frost concerns. Cold wind chills are still expected early Tuesday.
Tuesday is looking mainly cloudy with very light rain showers or drizzle possible; there could be a few ice pellets mixed in at times, mainly to the east. Highs will struggle through the 40s.
A few sprinkles or flurries early to the east, otherwise, clouds will clear Tuesday night. If the wind can relax, we may face some frost issues toward the sunrise; too early to know.
