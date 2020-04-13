Former Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns loses mother to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of former University of Kentucky basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns has died after a battle with COVID-19.
The death of Jacqueline Cruz was announced by her son's NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On March 25, Towns posted an emotional video on Instagram saying his mother has been hospitalized for a week and was in a coma and on a ventilator as a result of COVID-19.
“It’s real,” Towns said in the video he made to highlight the severity of the disease. “This disease needs to be taken seriously. Please protect your families.”
Ten days before posting the video and prior to his mother’s illness, Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help increase the testing capacity for COVID-19.
