Free childcare offered to essential workers in Harrison County, Indiana

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - When businesses started to close due to COVID-19 concerns, day cares and nurseries were part of that. Some of them were even still charging fees. Parents were concerned, but now in Harrison County, Indiana, essential workers could get child care for free.
First responders, nurses, doctors and other essential workers can now sign up for child care thanks to the Harrison County Community Foundation.
"Everybody got on board and we're just really excited that we can provide this,” said Foundation President Julie Moorman. “It's an essential service that's so needed."
The Foundation is now funding services at Rainbow's End (which is part of Blue River Services), The Boys and Girls Club of Harrison County, and the YMCA of Harrison County.
Representatives from all three organizations echoed the same sentiment when it comes to the importance of providing this kind of care during this time.
"When we started getting those phone calls from our parents, and they were in tears, and they were just so thankful and grateful," said Kim Grizzel, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Harrison County, "and when we got calls from complete strangers telling us that were the only things going well in their lives right now, it just really proved why it's so important that we are open right now.”
Each organization offering services will have individual registration processes and individual hours.
The Boys and Girls Club is doing registration on its website. They’re open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with breakfast and lunch provided.
The YMCA in Corydon is also registering online. Registration has to done at least 12 hours in advance. Childcare is available 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and food has to brought from home.
For childcare at BRS Rainbow’s End at 310 South Capitol Avenue in Corydon, you can call Julia Baylor at 812-364-1142 or Rainbow’s End at 812-738-1979. Rainbow’s End is for children 1-12. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Breakfast, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack are included.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.