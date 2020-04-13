Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - As coronavirus case totals continue to rise, more testing sites are becoming available across WAVE Country, including a drive-thru testing site that opened Monday in Sellersburg.
Before you make your way to the Ivy Tech-Sellersburg testing site testing site,
Guards there said it’s important to know you must be a Hoosier, and you must be showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The site will check for a valid driver’s license, or another Indian- issued identification card. Then you’ll register and get checked at the nursing station. There will be about 30 soldiers like Lt. Adam Sweet, from the National Guard, helping to guide you through the process.
“We’re here for the civilians,” Sweet said. “We’re here to support Indiana and Hoosiers. That’s what we’re for.”
If you show up and you’re not from Indiana, Sweet said you will be turned away. However, if you qualify and are feeling sick, they want to see you.
After testing on Monday, patients were reminded to self-quarantine and avoid drive-thru food services for 14 days. The Ivy Tech-Sellersburg testing site will be available from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
