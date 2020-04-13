Gov. Beshear: Flags to half-staff at KY. state buildings in honor of coronavirus victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - For one week starting at sunrise on Tuesday, April 14, all flags at Kentucky state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff to honor the more than 100 patients in the state who have died due to the novel coronavirus.
Monday’s press briefing from Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the total number of deaths today reached to 104, adding seven more deaths since Sunday’s report.
Beshear said that the new benchmark proves the seriousness of the virus.
“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning tomorrow morning and remaining that way until we get through this,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other, someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community.”
The flags will be lowered until sundown on Monday, April 20.
