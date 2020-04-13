Gov. Beshear: Flags to half-staff at KY. state buildings in honor of coronavirus victims

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning tomorrow morning and remaining that way until we get through this,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other, someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community.”