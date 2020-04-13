Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar's first virtual race on an oval . His victory came at a simulated Michigan International Speedway. Sage Karam dominated the race but a spectacular crash at the start jumbled strategies and Karam pitted from the lead with 14 laps remaining. It allowed Pagenaud and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to cycle into a 1-2 finish. Dale Earnhardt Jr., meanwhile, scored a podium finish in his IndyCar iRacing debut. He was patient and saved fuel to finish third. Earnhardt said he'd race again the next time IndyCar goes to a virtual oval.