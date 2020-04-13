John Calipari participates in Facebook Live series “Coffee with Cal”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari held his first “Coffee with Cal” talk show episode on Monday via Facebook Live.
The twenty-week series will feature positive messages and conversation with high-profile guests from the world of sports, leadership, business and entertainment.
Entrepreneur, Shark Tank investor, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined Coach Cal for the first episode on Monday, April 13.
The talks will support No Kid Hungry and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives which will be administered by The Calipari Foundation.
Click here to watch each episode on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page.
