Kentucky Derby merchandise with original race date to be sold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby merchandise with the original race date of May 2 will go on sale this week.
The Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement that merchandise will be sold online from April 15 through May 3 and include hundreds of Derby 146 items.
Twenty percent of the sales from the merchandise will help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Run for the Roses has been moved to Sept. 5 because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.