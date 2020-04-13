Louisville Metro Council talks next steps during COVID-19 outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council explained in a press conference Monday how the next couple of months will go for the community and its leaders.
The council is continuing to work to address legislation and improve public participation in the budget. They’re also working on the legislative processes while adhering to safety recommendations in an effort to combat COVID-19.
“As a co-equal branch of government to the mayor, we have a statutory obligation to do things like approve appointments, pass a budget by June 30," Metro Councilman for District 17 Markus Winkler said, "and work through contracts and work through all other business. That is the role of metro government.”
Mayor Fischer’s budget address is scheduled for the next Metro Council meeting. The logistics haven’t been finalized.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.