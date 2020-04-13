Louisville nurse practitioner has rough first week in NYC, but remains optimistic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York City has become the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic.
WAVE 3 News has been keeping in touch with many local medical professionals who have turned their lives upside down temporarily to help the crisis in NYC.
When elective surgeries stopped at Kleinert Kutz Hand Care, three medical staffers made the tough decision to get on a plane for New York. Nurse practitioner Ann Kincaid Buchanan, and physician assistants Remy Lamphere and Claire Watkins, landed in a strange and unrecognizable New York City. They said the normally-bustling city was practically empty from Times Square to Central Park.
“There’s hardly any cars on the street," Buchanan said, adding that she was apprehensive about going there, but it had nothing to do with assisting with the coronavirus crisis. “You know, I have kids, and my husband works and the kids have school.”
The Louisville mom had a heart-to-heart conversation with husband Scott and her daughter Cali,12, and son Max, 14, deciding she was called to go. It was a rough first week. Working in a skilled nursing center with older patients, Buchanan said she saw how quickly the coronavirus attacks the body,
“Some start with a fever and they just go down very fast,” she said. "They are having trouble breathing, and the blood pressure starts to go. "
Buchanan said the tests are hard to come by, which frustrates the staff. The emotional toll, Buchanan said, of being separated from her family is even more difficult. In the first week, her son fractured his wrist in a bike accident and her dog Moses,13, had cancer and died.
“I had to Facetime goodbye to my dog so that was very rough, and my family is like abort, come home, it’s not worth it," she said.
Alone at the hospital, that distant goodbye brought up memories of Facetiming her father, Dr. Butch Kincaid, who died on a ventilator in Hawaii in 2018.
“My dog has died and no one’s giving me a hug,” she said. “You know everybody has to stay six feet away and so that’s been hard for me. Just the personal contact, I mean I’ve had pats on the back and things like that. It’s just not the same."
Buchanan is now moving to Bellevue Hospital, one of New York City’s largest, and she said she looks forward to the fast pace.
“I know there’s a greater purpose for me to be here, and it’s to help, it really is to help," she said, adding that staffers are bringing in treats for nurses to hopefully let them know how much they are appreciated. She said those small moments really help.
