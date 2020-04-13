Man accused of forcing entry, pointing gun at teens

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is facing four felony charges after being arrested for holding three teenagers at gunpoint.
On Easter Sunday, deputies from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Country Squire Lakes. The teens told deputies that a neighbor had forced his way into the house, held them at gunpoint and threatened them before leaving.
Alphonso E. Barnett, 50, of North Vernon, was arrested by deputies. He was booked into the Jennings County Jail on charges of burglary armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation with deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Bond for Barnett was set at $4,055.
