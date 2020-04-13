2 men shot in Russell neighborhood

2 men shot in Russell neighborhood
Louisville Metro police investigating the shooting of two men that occurred in the 600 block of S. 11th Street on April 13, 2020. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | April 13, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the shootings of two men after one of the victims was in the Russell neighborhood.

Around 1 p.m., officers called to 11th and Chestnut found a wounded man in the 600 block of S. 11th St. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Metro police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

LMPD says the second victim was originally taken to Norton Hospital by a private vehicle and was later transfered to UofL Hospital. His injuries also are believed to be non-life threatening.

The shootings are being investigated by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit. Police say they do not have any suspects at the current time.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.