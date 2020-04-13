2 men shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the shootings of two men after one of the victims was in the Russell neighborhood.
Around 1 p.m., officers called to 11th and Chestnut found a wounded man in the 600 block of S. 11th St. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Metro police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
LMPD says the second victim was originally taken to Norton Hospital by a private vehicle and was later transfered to UofL Hospital. His injuries also are believed to be non-life threatening.
The shootings are being investigated by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit. Police say they do not have any suspects at the current time.
