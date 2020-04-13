One killed in Nelson County crash

One killed in Nelson County crash
One person is dead and four are injured after a crash in Nelson County. (Source: WAVE)
By Brett Martin | April 13, 2020 at 2:01 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:01 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old is dead after a crash in Nelson County.

That crash happened Sunday on US 150 just after one in the afternoon.

A police report from Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Cody Smith from Cox’s Creek was driving a Volkswagon Jetta. Smith crossed the center line and struck a Ford Explorer head-on.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Four people in the Explorer were taken to UofL for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.