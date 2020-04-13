Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after he was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene, according to Louisville Metro police.
A witness saw a vehicle hit something on Stonestreet Road at Valley College Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and said the vehicle continued driving, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The witness got closer and noticed it was a man who was hit.
During an investigation, police found another vehicle had hit the man and left.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
