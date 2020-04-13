Report: 93-year-old woman’s plea for more beer gets answered by Coors

(WAVE) - Sometimes you just need a cold one... or several.
Olive Veronesi is one of those people, and her plea for beer as she held a sign in the window of her Seminole, Pennsylvania home quickly went viral over the weekend.
‘I NEED MORE BEER!!’ it read.
As the New York Daily News reports, Veronesi’s request for the essentials has been answered. Molson Coors showed up at her home Monday afternoon with 150 Coors Light beers, and they weren’t the only ones. Others also pitched in to get her more of what she needed.
An employee of The Action Network, a sports media company, tweeted a new photo of the 93 year old with an updated message on her whiteboard: ‘GOT MORE BEER!’
