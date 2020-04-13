Rescheduling Derby Festival for August is a lot more complicated than just picking a date

The first weekend in September has UofL football’s home opener on Thursday, September 3, followed the next day by the Kentucky Oaks and then the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5. Over the following weekend comes the Trifesta, with major music festivals every weekend for the rest of the month. The combined events, in a normal year, would draw more than 2 million people and generate an economic impact exceeding $400 million. But in a year when nothing is normal, will people be ready to again take part in large crowd-driven events?