Rescheduling Derby Festival for August is a lot more complicated than just picking a date

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Late summer in Louisville could bring more disappointment or a jump start to the city’s coronavirus-impacted economy.
“Right now of course is not the time to sell travel to anyone except maybe as an inspirational bucket list,” said Stacey Yates, Louisville Tourism Marketing Vice President. “But I think most destinations, and Louisville is included in that, are just trying to find ways to stay relevant right now.”
Many of Louisville's biggest events will be jammed together in an eight week period starting in August. The Kentucky Derby Festival and many of its 70-plus events will run through August, some in partnership with the Kentucky State Fair.
The first weekend in September has UofL football’s home opener on Thursday, September 3, followed the next day by the Kentucky Oaks and then the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5. Over the following weekend comes the Trifesta, with major music festivals every weekend for the rest of the month. The combined events, in a normal year, would draw more than 2 million people and generate an economic impact exceeding $400 million. But in a year when nothing is normal, will people be ready to again take part in large crowd-driven events?
“We keep saying in our business we offer information at this time,” Yates said. “And at this time, there's still a pretty high percentage of people willing to rebound and do that as soon as they're lifted. But as the days tick on, as the situation changes, it's just really hard to keep a gauge on that.”
Already the Kentucky Derby Festival is promising an event schedule that will look different from previous years and partnerships for some events with the Kentucky State Fair.
Described a process full of moving parts involving venues, participants and sponsors, KDF will release it’s new schedule of events later this week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.