StormTALK! Weather Blog Update

We need to count our blessings again as we escaped the worst of this most recent system. Thoughts go out to those impacted in the Deep South as we are all already going through tough times...dangerous weather doesn’t help.
The good news is the severe weather threats will ease for this week. The bad news is....it eases back due to COLD air moving into the lower 48.
For WAVE Country, the wind ease later today/tonight but the speeds (combined with clouds returning) will likely keep us out of the frost/freeze zone tonight.
Those same clouds will develop some very light rain or even light snow east of I-65 Tuesday. It looks to be a chilly day with highs struggling to get above 50.
There is another window Tuesday night/Wednesday morning for some frost but sky condition is in question right now and may help us out again.
Another weak wave will pass to our north Wednesday afternoon with perhaps a light rain/snow mix for our far northern counties, otherwise dry.
Our next system of interest will be a low pressure that will try to slow down to scoop up more moisture/warmer air into the area Friday. As of now, it still looks too fast to scoop up enough for any severe weather.
Fingers cross for those with your flowering plants/trees this week!
