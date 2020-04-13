Teamsters Union speaks out on second UPS employee death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second employee at UPS Worldport in Louisville has died due to COVID-19, Teamsters Local 89 confirmed through a statement on Monday.
The employee had been off work since April 1, and was the first member of the Local Union that had died from the virus. The member’s name was not released out of respect of the family’s privacy.
This was the second UPS worker that had died due to COVID-19. The first was confirmed by Kentucky governor Andy Beshear last Monday. The employee also worked at UPS Worldport but lived in Clark County, Indiana.
PREVIOUS STORY: Beshear, UPS confirm employee death
Teamsters offered condolences to friends and families of both workers and said they would continue talking with UPS to bring attention to futher safety concerns.
A UPS spokesperson told WAVE 3 News last week that they would not be confirming cases due to medical privacy concerns.
The company said it was continuing to coordinate with public health officials to keep employees safe, adding extra precautions such as increased cleaning, distributing face masks and other PPE, and offering pay protection programs if employees or family members fall ill from the virus.
