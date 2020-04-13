Treyton Oak Towers reports 6th resident death from COVID-19 as nursing home coronavirus cases surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials are encouraging people to protect vulnerable populations from the spread of COVID-19 as nursing homes are hit especially hard.
Louisville’s Treyton Oak Towers reported a sixth resident died Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Last Thursday, the long-term care facility reported five resident deaths. The latest resident to lose their fight against COVID-19 was one of 17 transferred from the retirement community’s skilled nursing floor to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Treyton Oak also reported Sunday that two more staff members and two residents of the skilled nursing floor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms. Last Thursday, at least 10 staff members had tested positive or exhibited symptoms.
Treyton Oak asked all Kentuckians for a moment of prayer at 5 p.m. Sunday for those “lost and suffering” from COVID-19.
In a statement, Treyton Oak administrator Mike Wideman said the retirement community is continuing to follow all federal and state public health directives to avoid further spread of the virus.
In his daily coronavirus update Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear called on people to protect nursing home residents in Kentucky by staying home.
“This virus comes for the most vulnerable and protecting them are the steps that we take every single day to do our very best to reduce our contacts. So let’s make sure that we keep that up. Let’s make sure that we do our part to not spread this virus,” said Beshear. “We ought to know that every mass gathering we do is going to create at least a positive test in one of these facilities that can blow up and balloon into so much damage. This is how this thing spreads.”
Across the state, 172 residents and 103 staff members at 32 long-term care facilities tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday. 25 people at nursing homes in Kentucky have died from the virus. Nationwide deaths at nursing homes have surged past 3,300.
Kentucky Public Health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack spoke candidly Sunday about the struggles nursing homes are going through.
“I have been exposed to the severe anguish and distress of healers and leaders in their communities at the point of breaking and beyond because they are up close and personal to this and seeing things the public has not seen,” said Stack.
Stack said the unseen toll felt behind the scenes caused him to get emotional and hold back tears at the governor’s coronavirus update last Thursday. He pleaded with Kentuckians to ask themselves the hard questions in an effort to protect vulnerable people from the virus.
“Does our right to gather together entitle us to have other people die directly as a result,” asked Stack. “I am here to make this as real as I can. The choices and decisions you make have direct implications not only for yourself but for others.”
