Treyton Oak Towers resident, COVID-19 patient, dies without family by his side

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are times when life just seems unfair. This is one of those times for Laurabeth Albright and her family.
“I keep using the words surreal, because it’s a very surreal situation," Albright said.
On Thursday, Albright’s 92-year-old uncle, Leroy “Buddy” Albright was killed by COVID-19. He was a resident of Treyton Oak Towers, a senior living community in Old Louisville, and died without his family by his side.
“It’s just a helpless feeling," Albright said. "There’s nothing you can do. Other than pray, there’s nothing you can do and even then he’s passed. There’s nothing you can do.”
Albright told WAVE 3 News her uncle was diagnosed with pneumonia April 2 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later. From there, Albright knew her uncle only had a few days left to live.
“We’re all living in a pressure cooker to begin with and then to have this happen, it’s almost too much," she said.
Nursing homes and senior care centers have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. In Treyton Oak Towers alone, around two dozen people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and six residents have died. It’s been so bad, it’s caught the attention of Gov. Andy Beshear, who’s addressed Treyton Oak Towers by name. Albright said listening to Beshear talk about her uncle brought tears to her eyes.
“I started crying with him when I was watching it," Albright said. "And you know, to sit there and listen to the Governor go, ’92-year-old male from Jefferson County,' and know that’s your uncle that passed away, there’s a certain amount of comfort with that.”
Albright told WAVE 3 News there’s also comfort in the long life her uncle lived. He was a foreign missionary for decades, before coming back to Kentucky to spend time with his family.
But right now, that comfort is outweighed by the heartbreaking thought he still had a few more years left to live.
“It wasn’t like he was just laying there," Albright said. He was living, and there were people who loved him dearly. He was a very special person.”
Albright said they are planning a funeral ceremony for her uncle at some point in the fall.
