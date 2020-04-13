UofL athletes bring virtual storytime to young Cards fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With classrooms moving online and students working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Louisville is giving kids a way to learn with Cardinal athletes.
On Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m., UofL Athletics is streaming virtual storytime on its Facebook and Twitter pages. One athlete from the University’s sports teams will read a book live to help promote literacy and connect with young fans.
Storytime started on March 31, and will continue every Tuesday through April 28.
The full schedule, along with previously recorded readings, are listed below:
- March 28: Keith Oddo, UofL Men’s Basketball reads “Famous Athletes: Lebron James”
- April 7: Celene Funke, UofL Softball reads “Goat on a Boat”
- April 14: Alli Bitting, UofL Field Hockey reads “Me and My Dog”
- April 21: Devin Morley, UofL Men’s Golf reads “A Mob of Meerkats”
- April 28: Tori Dilfer, UofL Volleyball reads “Circus Train and the Clowns”
