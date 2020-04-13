Wildlife in Need owner loses appeal to keep animal exhibition license

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Wildlife in Need sanctuary in Clark County has suffered a legal setback.
Tim Stark lost a federal appeal to keep his animal exhibition license.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Stark violated the Animal Welfare Act between 2012 and 2016.
The ruling means Stark's license has been permanently revoked, and he will have to pay $340,000 in civil penalties.
Wildlife in Need has been open to the public in Charlestown since 1999. It's a place for people to come and see exotic animals.
Stark can now appeal the decision.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.