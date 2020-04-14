Beshear confirms 177 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 11 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 177 new cases and 11 more deaths because of the coronavirus crisis that has shaken the globe for several months.
The updated figures push the total number of cases and deaths across the state to 2,210 and 115, respectively.
Following a relatively mild report on Monday, Beshear said he was expecting larger numbers Tuesday, that talk of “peaking” is still premature.
“We are on the slope up,” he said. “We have not reached that top. There will be a point where we are on our way down. Let’s make sure we are committed to the fight.”
The governor also said the state lost its first health care worker, a 50-year-old woman who worked as a medical technician at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Adair County.
Also among the newest deaths were three patients from Jefferson County -- two men aged 84 and 74 -- as well as an 89-year-old woman. A total of 48 new cases were reported in Jefferson County, 15 in Kenton County, near Cincinnati.
“This is our next (testing) site we are opening up,” Beshear said about Kenton County, one of the state’s newest hot spots.
Fourteen new cases were reported in Fayette County.
The governor said there were no new coronavirus cases at Green River Correctional Complex, but one staff member at Roederer Correctional Complex in La Grange tested positive. Three new cases at Western State Hospital bring the totals there to 32, including 19 staff members and 13 patients. At all long-term care facilities across the state, there are 344 total positive cases -- 217 residents, 127 staff -- and there have been 34 deaths -- 33 residents and now the first staff death mentioned above.
Beshear also announced that the Kentucky Colonels donated $1 million to the Team Kentucky Fund, which directs financial assistance to residents who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. It’s the single-largest donation made to the fund.
“Just think how many people that’s gonna help,” Beshear said. “This is pretty special.” The governor said he’ll share more details Wednesday about some of the other larger donations that have been made.
The governor provided an update on several other key statistics as well:
+ 27,697 total tests have been administered
+ At least 687 people have been hospitalized, 305 of whom are still in a hospital
+ A total of 263 patients have spent time in an ICU, 137 of whom are still in an ICU
+ At least 653 people have recovered
