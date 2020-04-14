Beshear confirms 177 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 11 more deaths

The governor said there were no new coronavirus cases at Green River Correctional Complex, but one staff member at Roederer Correctional Complex in La Grange tested positive. Three new cases at Western State Hospital bring the totals there to 32, including 19 staff members and 13 patients. At all long-term care facilities across the state, there are 344 total positive cases -- 217 residents, 127 staff -- and there have been 34 deaths -- 33 residents and now the first staff death mentioned above.