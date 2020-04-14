Church argues Louisville’s mayor targeted churches during outbreak

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the middle of the Coronavirus outbreak, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer finds himself a part of a federal lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed by On Fire Church, claims Fischer violated not only the U.S. Constitution, but also the Kentucky Religious Freedom Act by not allowing drive-in church services.
Tuesday, a judge pressed the city's attorney for a handful of clarifications during a hearing.
The judge asked if Fischer told citizens drive-through church services were illegal when they weren't. The judge also asked if the City believed any drive-through service was illegal. The City responded it depended on the circumstances and whether the church in question was adhering the CDC guidelines and the Executive Order by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Beshear made public statements allowing drive-through services with some restrictions, like sticking to social distancing.
The judge disagreed with the city's argument that Fischer did not give any official orders against drive-in services and at one point quoted the mayor making a series of statements like the ones he did during an April 9 public briefing.
"You cannot have services," Fischer said during that briefing. "We are not allowing drive-through services as well."
Then moments later, Fischer reiterated, “No in-person or drive through worship services.” During that same discussion, Fischer also warned against family gatherings as well.
Attorneys for On Fire claim churches were being singled out by the no-drive through restriction while business were not, making Mayor Fischer's orders unconstitutional.
The city argued the mayor is not an attorney and his comments weren't meant to be orders. They entered into evidence pictures of a previous drive-through service at On Fire posted by the Courier Journal where social distancing was seemingly not being followed. That's why, the city said, Mayor Fischer reacted the way he did by threatening to take people's plates and quarantine those who attended.
Fischer seemed to take a step back after a federal restraining order stopping him from enforcement was handed down Friday.
"There has been no legal enforcement mechanism communicated," he said then.
After the hearing, Fischer reiterated that he did not take any action against the church Sunday and said he will respect the judge's decision.
Attorneys for On Fire stated regardless of any action not being taken Sunday, it was important to proceed with the lawsuit because, they argued, there is nothing stopping the city from making similar threats in the future.
The judge delayed is decision on whether to grant the injunction until both parties supplemental briefings on whether the case is now mute. Both parties have until April 25 to file the appropriate responses.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.