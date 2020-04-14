Clark County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An inmate at the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville has been placed in isolation after testing positing for COVID-19.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the 24-year-old man was arrested April 8 and told jail officers a family member he had recently been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19, according to the News and Tribune, our news gathering partners.
Before being placed into the jail population, the inmate was taken to a hospital and tested. After being released from the hospital, the man was placed in an isolation cell where he will be housed for a minimum of 14 days.
Jail officials say the inmate is being monitored for regularly for symptoms.
