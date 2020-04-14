Family nervous as Shively nursing home opens COVID-19-only wing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Signature HealthCARE’s new coronavirus-only wing is now open in the company’s Shively location.
According to a news release, the new unit "will be isolated with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with a separate air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID unit only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per CDC guidelines. This means from head to toe, the proper PPE equipment will be worn and utilized. Signature also has a consulting Infectious Disease physician and Infectious Disease nurse on board, who have been providing guidance on this transition and who will be monitoring its implementation and operation."
The release also states "the responsible party or guardian of our residents were called personally, and those affected the most by the unit, were the first to know about this decision."
Trina Wilson told WAVE 3 News her family only found out the facility would be transformed when they saw it on the news on Thursday. Her father, former University of Louisville basketball player Henry Bacon, has been a resident at Signature HealthCARE Summerfield for years.
“No one told anyone in my family what was going on,” Wilson said. “My brother is the main contact and no one bothered to call him. He was unaware. Basically, we heard about it in the news.”
In an updated news release Wednesday, Signature appeared to address that claim:
“There have been accusations of family members not being notified. Under the policy of Signature HealthCARE, and in accordance to federal law, the responsible party or guardian of the resident is notified, briefed and counseled. Unfortunately, much of the local coverage of family who state they were not notified, are not the responsible party or guardian of our resident(s)."
Signature told WAVE 3 News that on April 7, it notified William “Hank” Bacon Jr., Bacon’s son and legal guardian, about the facility’s transition and the new COVID-19-only unit, adding Bacon understood and wished to keep his father in the facility. Bacon confirmed to WAVE 3 News he had spoken to Signature on April 7, but echoed Wilson’s claim that he did not know COVID-19 patients would be entering the facility until April 10, after the family saw the news.
As a stroke survivor, Bacon is already among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Wilson said it’s even more concerning now that people who’ve tested positive for the virus will be living in the facility.
"The people who live in this facility are already at risk, a high risk at that," Wilson said.
According to the news release, Signature “understands there will be those who do not feel comfortable having their loved one at Summerfield with this unit in place. As a result, and in our conversations with the responsible party or guardian, Signature has offered alternative placement in 5 of its other area locations."
Wilson said moving her father is not that easy.
“If you’re able to just financially just do it without question, you know with no concern of what the cost would be, of course, that would be easy for everyone,” she said. “It’s not that easy to do. And finding another facility who will be able to provide the needs that he has. He’s been in this facility for so long too. There’s so many other things to consider and to not have any time to evaluate, nothing. It’s just really frustrating.”
On top of those issues, Wilson is living and working in California, more than 2,000 miles away from her family, giving her a persistent sense of helplessness.
"We all feel helpless," she said. "There's nothing that we can do. There's a lot of concern and emotion, obviously. It's a lot. It's a lot."
On Wednesday, Signature released a video walk-thru of their COVID-19-only unit, taken before patients were moved in. To see the video, click here.
