Family nervous as Shively nursing home prepares to open COVID-19-only wing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Signature HealthCARE is less than 24 hours away from unveiling their coronavirus-only wing in the company’s Shively location.
According to a news release, the new wing "will be isolated with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with a separate air system, supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID unit only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per CDC guidelines."
The release all states, "families were called personally, and those affected the most by the unit, were the first to know about this decision."
Trina Wilson told WAVE 3 News her family only found out about the transition when they saw it on the news.
"No one told anyone in my family what was going on," Wilson said. "My brother is the main contact and no one bothered to call him. He was unaware. Basically, we heard about it in the news."
Wilson's father, former University of Louisville basketball player Henry Bacon, has been a resident at Signature HealthCARE Summerfield for years. As a stroke survivor, he's already among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Wilson said it's even more concerning now that people who've tested positive for the virus will be living in the facility.
"The people who live in this facility are already at risk, a high risk at that," Wilson said.
According to the news release, Signature HealthCARE "understand there will be those who do not feel comfortable having their loved one at Summerfield with this unit in place. As a result, Signature has offered alternative placement in 5 of its other area locations."
Wilson said her family was unaware of that condition, and said even if they did know, moving her father wouldn't be that easy.
“If you’re able to just financially just do it without question, you know with no concern of what the cost would be, of course, that would be easy for everyone,” she said. “It’s not that easy to do. And finding another facility who will be able to provide the needs that he has. He’s been in this facility for so long too. There’s so many other things to consider and to not have any time to evaluate, nothing. It’s just really frustrating.”
On top of those issues, Wilson is living and working in California more than 2,000 miles away from her family, giving her a persistent sense of helplessness.
"We all feel helpless," she said. "There's nothing that we can do. There's a lot of concern and emotion, obviously. It's a lot. It's a lot."
WAVE 3 News reached out to Signature HealthCARE on Tuesday for more information regarding their transformation. A spokesperson told WAVE 3 News more information would be available by the end of this week or the beginning of next. That same spokesperson told WAVE 3 News the company still planned to open the COVID-19 wing on Wednesday, April 15.
