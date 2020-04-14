Fischer confirms 623 total cases in Jefferson County, 3 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday announced 54 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor confirmed there are now 623 positive cases across the county, and 48 people have died from the virus that has caused a global emergency.
The three latest victims were 84- and 74-year-old men and an 89-year-old woman.
Once again, Fischer urged Louisvillians to wear protective gear such as face masks when going out in public.
“If you put a mask on and you are asymptomatic, that’s gonna really limit your ability to spread the virus to someone else,” he said. “That should be the new normal for a while.”
Fischer also said there are four new positive cases among the city’s first responders, one each at LMPD, Louisville Fire, Metro Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The mayor added that 41 LMDC inmates have been tested for the virus. Thirty-six of those tests were negative, and five results are still pending.
