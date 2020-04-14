FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly with some drizzle

It will be a chilly Spring morning. (Source: CNews/William Foeste)
By Tawana Andrew | April 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 9:57 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country late tonight/early Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a chilly day with some spotty drizzle/flurries that may develop in some areas; most will remain dry. As clouds hold on through most of the afternoon temperatures will struggle to rise through the 40s.

Tonight’s record low for Louisville is 30° set back in 1928. We may get close with below freezing temps more likely away from the city limits at this point. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.

Wednesday begins with some sunshine but a front dropping south will increase clouds by the late afternoon. Highs will jump well into the 50s before it arrives. Scattered evening showers are possible Wednesday night. Some rain may mix in with ice pellets before ending as colder air works back in. Expect lows in the 30s after skies clear during the overnight.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, April 14, 2020

