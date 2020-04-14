FORECAST: Near record lows tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country late tonight/early Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Record lows will be threatened tonight as lows tumble below freezing. Tonight’s record low for Louisville is 30°, set back in 1928. A FREEZE WARNING is in place with expected clear skies overnight.
Wednesday begins with some sunshine but a front dropping in from the north will increase clouds by the late afternoon. Highs will jump well into the 50s before it arrives.
Scattered evening showers are possible Wednesday night. Some ice pellets may mix with the rain before it ends. Expect lows in the 30s as skies clear during the overnight.
Thursday will be drier as the afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will approach 60 degrees.
